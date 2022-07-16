Kashmiri Pandits welcome Hajjis

The Pandits congratulated the Hajjis for completing the pilgrimage and sought their blessings. They offered roses to the pilgrims. The members of the Kashmiri Pandit community also recited naats' (eulogies) to Prophet Muhammed (SAW).

A video of the gesture went viral on social media.

The video was posted on Twitter by PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan, who himself belongs to the Kashmiri Pandit community.

Our Kashmiri Pandits welcoming Hajjis at Srinagar airport today by singing traditional Naat seeking the blessings of the Prophet (SAW).

This is our syncretic culture believers of Islam are enablers of Amarnath Yatra & the followers of Shavism are messengers for unity, Bhan wrote on Twitter.