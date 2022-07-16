Kashmiri Pandits welcome Hajjis

Srinagar: In a heart-warming gesture, a group of Kashmiri Pandits on Saturday welcomed the first batch of Hajj pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia and recited praises for Prophet Muhammed (SAW) at the airport here.
The group of Kashmiri Pandits stood outside the terminal building of the Srinagar international airport and welcomed the first batch of 145 Hajjis who reached here in the morning on the first return flight from the annual pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia to the Valley.
The Pandits congratulated the Hajjis for completing the pilgrimage and sought their blessings. They offered roses to the pilgrims. The members of the Kashmiri Pandit community also recited naats' (eulogies) to Prophet Muhammed (SAW).
A video of the gesture went viral on social media.
The video was posted on Twitter by PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan, who himself belongs to the Kashmiri Pandit community.
Our Kashmiri Pandits welcoming Hajjis at Srinagar airport today by singing traditional Naat seeking the blessings of the Prophet (SAW).
This is our syncretic culture believers of Islam are enablers of Amarnath Yatra & the followers of Shavism are messengers for unity, Bhan wrote on Twitter.
In the past as well, Kashmiri Pandit singers like Vijay Malla have sung some of the most popular Muslim eulogies and Muslim singers have done similar with devotional songs to Hindus.