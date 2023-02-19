Kashmiri youth capable of leading world: Amit Shah

Pune: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stated that the Kashmiri youth have the capability of not only leading the country but also the world.

He stated this during an interaction with Kashmiri youth and children in a programme organised by an NGO Sarhad at Pune on Saturday.

He also assured that no Kashmiri students would need to come out of Kashmir to study as the government was working to create such an atmosphere where the children from other states of the country would go there (Kashmir) for studies.

He stated that the government was working on a massive scale to establish schools, colleges in Kashmir to fulfill the dream of children there aspiring for peace and a bright future.