Kashmiri youth capable of leading world: Amit Shah

Pune: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stated that the Kashmiri youth have the capability of not only leading the country but also the world.
He stated this during an interaction with Kashmiri youth and children in a programme organised by an NGO Sarhad at Pune on Saturday.
He also assured that no Kashmiri students would need to come out of Kashmir to study as the government was working to create such an atmosphere where the children from other states of the country would go there (Kashmir) for studies.
He stated that the government was working on a massive scale to establish schools, colleges in Kashmir to fulfill the dream of children there aspiring for peace and a bright future.
The programme was organized by Pune-based NGO Sarhad, which has been doing social work in the border-states for over 30 years now. Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, State Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, and Sarhad Founder-President Sanjay Nahar were present.
The Union Home Minister had a hectic schedule during the day so he was tired as he reached the venue. However, after interacting with the Kashmiri youth and children, he said, “I felt happy and my stress vanished when I saw the smiling faces of these children, who have suffered a lot.” In spite of high security arrangements, he mingled with the Kashmiri children and youth and answered all their questions in a free and frank manner.
“On one hand, the army and the police are doing their work while on the other hand the NGOs like Sarhad are bringing people together and working hard to establish peace and harmony in the valley, which is laudable. The government will encourage such efforts in the future also,” said HM Shah.
He added, “Though the children from Kashmir are studying in other states today, there will be a time when children from other states will go to Kashmir to study. The government is working to build such an atmosphere there.”
Kashmiri singer from Sarhad Pune, Shameema Akhtar recited ‘Pasaydan’ written by Sant Dnyaneshwar while Ruqaya Maqbool chanted the ‘Navkar Mantra.’ The Union Home Minister appreciated that the young Kashmiri singer pursued Indian classical music in Pune and gave a message of universal peace and brotherhood, which was the need of the country at present. He expressed happiness that it had begun from Kashmir and Sarhad Pune.
Akhtar brought to the Home Minister’s notice that there was not a single house in the valley, where gunshots were not heard. She insisted that they wanted peace. He said, “I assure you the dream of young Kashmiris like you will be fulfilled. Our government is working on a massive scale to establish schools, colleges in Kashmir for a bright future for children there.”
Sharing his experiences from Kashmir, Sanjay Nahar said, “Jammu and Kashmir has suffered a lot in the past. There is no other state in India, which has gone through so much pain and grief. The young generations want to live in safety and security. These children feel grateful for what Maharashtra, particularly Pune has done for them.”
A student of J&K Joginder Singh, whose family’s 15 members had been killed by the terrorists, said that he wanted to take revenge against the terrorists. He said that he was aspiring to join the Police force, as he wanted to kill the terrorists. However, HM Shah intervened and said, “The Kashmiri children should not nourish such anger against anybody. They should educate themselves and excel in a field of their liking and lead not only J&K but the whole world.”
A former student of Sarhad, Adil Malik, who is from a farmer producer company in Kashmir, said, “Kashmiri youth have a great potential for doing any work if they get an opportunity.”
Shah lauded the efforts made by Sarhad such as establishing the world’s largest Book village in Aragam in district Bandipora, Lolab valley making as a valley of knowledge, school in Dardpora in district Kupwara, Kargil International Marathon, adopting Kashmiri orphans, and empowering women and farmers from the valley. He appealed to the countrymen to back such efforts.