Kashmiris come out to raise voice against killing of minorities

Srinagar, Oct 16: Kashmiris in large numbers came out on Sunday to register their protest against the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit, Puran Krishan Bhat in Shopian on Saturday.

People across north, south and central Kashmir staged candlelight protest marches against the killing of a minority community member.

Several peaceful protests and candlelight marches were reported from different places in Kashmir including Shopian, Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Kulgam, Anantnag, and Srinagar.

They also expressed solidarity with the family of the deceased. This is the second time when protests were held against the killing of the members of the Kashmiri Pandit community in the district. On August 16, civil society members held a candlelight protest against the killing of Suni Kumar.

Kumar was shot dead by terrorists in Chotigam village of Shopian.

SRINAGAR

Various civil society groups of Srinagar lodged their protest at Lal Chowk against the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit member in Shopian on Saturday. People from all walks of life participated in the peaceful candlelight march and expressed solidarity with the family of the deceased.

BUDGAM

People in central Kashmir’s Budgam district also took out a candlelight march in protest against the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit member in Shopian.