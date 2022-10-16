Kashmiris come out to raise voice against killing of minorities

Srinagar, Oct 16: Kashmiris in large numbers came out on Sunday to register their protest against the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit, Puran Krishan Bhat in Shopian on Saturday.
People across north, south and central Kashmir staged candlelight protest marches against the killing of a minority community member.
Several peaceful protests and candlelight marches were reported from different places in Kashmir including Shopian, Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Kulgam, Anantnag, and Srinagar.
They also expressed solidarity with the family of the deceased. This is the second time when protests were held against the killing of the members of the Kashmiri Pandit community in the district. On August 16, civil society members held a candlelight protest against the killing of Suni Kumar.
Kumar was shot dead by terrorists in Chotigam village of Shopian.
SRINAGAR
Various civil society groups of Srinagar lodged their protest at Lal Chowk against the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit member in Shopian on Saturday. People from all walks of life participated in the peaceful candlelight march and expressed solidarity with the family of the deceased.
BUDGAM
People in central Kashmir’s Budgam district also took out a candlelight march in protest against the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit member in Shopian.
GULZAR BHAT reports from Shopian
People in large numbers also took out a protest rally in south Kashmir's Shopian district against the targeted killing of a minority community member in the area.
Denouncing the killing of innocent civilians, the employees from various government departments took out a protest rally from District Magistrate's office at around 6 pm.
Carrying placards in their hands, the protesting employees on loudspeakers raised slogans ‘Masoomoon Ka Qatl-e-Aam Band Karo and Puran Krishan Amar Rahe’.
The rally culminated at Gole Chowk Shopian where the protesters lit candles in remembrance of Bhat.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the peaceful demonstrations were held in the main town Shopian which saw the participation of hundreds of people in the district.
People who participated in the long candlelight march across the town shouted slogans against the innocent civilian killing and expressed solidarity with the family of the victim.
KULGAM
Locals in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district also staged a candlelight protest against the killing.
A netizen Munshi Abrar tweeted that staging protesting against the killing was appreciable.
“Justice should prevail and this barbarism should be stopped at any cost,” he tweeted.
BARAMULLA
People in Baramulla including traders, NGOs, and political leaders also took out a candlelight march in protest against the killing of the minority community member.
Jammu and Kashmir Students Welfare Forum (JKSWF) also held a protest at Magam against the killing.
A netizen Owais Nanda tweeted with a picture, “Octogenarian Ahad Kak joined us in registering our solidarity with the fallen KP brother Puran Krishan Bhat. Holding the lit candle, standing silently, it’s as if Kak was screaming ‘Enough is enough. Spill none of our innocent blood. Enough is enough.’”
KUPWARA
A peace rally-cum-candle march was held at Kupwara town Sunday evening to condemn the innocent killings and to sensitise the people about the benefits of peace.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the rally started from Fountain Point Derzipora Kupwara, went through the bypass, and culminated at DC Office Kupwara. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara Doifode Sagar Dattatray, District Development Council (DDC) Kupwara Vice Chairman Farooq Ahmad Mir, Municipal Council Kupwara Chairman Riyaz Ahmad Mir, Traders Federation Kupwara President Showkat Masoodi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) District President Abdul Rehman, Kupwara Bus Stand President Muhammad Shafi Mir, and people in large number participated in the rally.
On the occasion, it was informed that the aim of holding this peace rally cum candle march was to condemn the innocent killing in Kashmir and to express sympathy and solidarity with the victim family of the Shopian.
Slogans like ‘stop innocent killings’ and ‘stop terrorism in Kashmir’ were written on banners from elected PRIs and senior citizens of the Kupwara district.
BANDIPORA
Peaceful demonstrations in the form of candlelight marches were also held across the Bandipora district against the killing of Puran Krishan Bhat of Shopian.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that these demonstrations were held in all three major towns Bandipora, Sumbal, and Gurez. Several persons including civil society members, traders associations, and others participated in the evening marches. The participants raised slogans against the civilian Killing and expressed solidarity with the family of the victim. Later, the participants held candle marches at Bandipora, Sumbal, and Gurez in the prominent chowks of the towns.