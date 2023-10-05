KASHMIR’S ALARMING CRISIS | Over 6 lakh kanal paddy land lost in a decade, jeopardising food self-sufficiency

Srinagar: The picturesque and lush green paddy fields that have long defined the landscape of Kashmir are rapidly vanishing, making way for concrete constructions and urbanisation.
In just over a decade, an alarming 6.5 lakh kanal (approximately 33,309 hectares) of paddy fields have been converted, according to official data accessed by Greater Kashmir.
The transformation of these idyllic pastures into bustling colonies with towering structures has not only raised concerns but also cast a shadow on the region's agricultural future.
In 2012, Kashmir boasted approximately 1,62,309 hectares of land dedicated to paddy cultivation.
Fast forward to 2023, and this area has shrunk dramatically by 33,309 hectares (6.5 lakh kanal), leaving a mere 1,29,000 hectares currently allocated for paddy cultivation.
The issue is not confined to Kashmir alone, as the Jammu region is witnessing a similar trend, with housing colonies and commercial complexes encroaching upon fertile agricultural land.
Official data paints a grim picture of the shrinking agricultural land in the region.
In 2015, Kashmir had 4,67,700 hectares of agricultural land, which dwindled to 3,89,000 hectares in 2019.
This unsettling trend raises concerns about the sustainability of agriculture in the region.
Furthermore, data from the Union Agriculture Ministry reveals that the average landholding size has declined from 0.62 hectares per person to 0.59 hectares between 2011 and 2016.
This decline in landholding size exacerbates the challenges faced by local farmers.
A senior Agriculture Department official acknowledged the issue and said, “It is evident that paddy land in Kashmir is rapidly diminishing. We are doing our part to enhance per-hectare yields, which benefits our farmers, but the soaring land prices make it tempting for them to sell off their land for urban development."
However, according to officials, considering the high returns that fruits generate, not all of the paddy land has been transformed for non-farm use; instead, some of it has been turned into orchards.
The rising demand for local rice in Kashmir, spurred by reduced government allocations through the public distribution system, has led to an increase in rice prices.
Traditionally, rice demand in Kashmir was supplemented by supplies from neighbouring states, primarily Punjab.
As per rules, permission to convert agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes is granted by the District Collector, subject to recommendations from the District Level Committee and the payment of requisite fees, by the Jammu and Kashmir Land Revenue Act and Rules.
Ali Muhammad, a concerned farmer, pointed out that road construction projects had further encroached upon cultivable land, compounding the problem.
“Paddy land has been overtaken by housing and commercial constructions. The land is being swallowed up due to road construction and the erection of massive structures,” he said.
The alarming pace at which Kashmir’s verdant paddy fields are being replaced by concrete jungles raises serious concerns about food security and the preservation of the region's unique agricultural heritage. The need for a balanced approach that addresses the increasing urbanisation while safeguarding essential agricultural resources is evident now more than ever.