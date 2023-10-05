KASHMIR’S ALARMING CRISIS | Over 6 lakh kanal paddy land lost in a decade, jeopardising food self-sufficiency

Srinagar: The picturesque and lush green paddy fields that have long defined the landscape of Kashmir are rapidly vanishing, making way for concrete constructions and urbanisation.

In just over a decade, an alarming 6.5 lakh kanal (approximately 33,309 hectares) of paddy fields have been converted, according to official data accessed by Greater Kashmir.

The transformation of these idyllic pastures into bustling colonies with towering structures has not only raised concerns but also cast a shadow on the region's agricultural future.

In 2012, Kashmir boasted approximately 1,62,309 hectares of land dedicated to paddy cultivation.

Fast forward to 2023, and this area has shrunk dramatically by 33,309 hectares (6.5 lakh kanal), leaving a mere 1,29,000 hectares currently allocated for paddy cultivation.

The issue is not confined to Kashmir alone, as the Jammu region is witnessing a similar trend, with housing colonies and commercial complexes encroaching upon fertile agricultural land.

Official data paints a grim picture of the shrinking agricultural land in the region.