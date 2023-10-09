Kashmir's Electrifying Shift | Eco-friendly electric scooters ride wave of popularity

Srinagar: An emerging trend is sweeping through Kashmir as the demand for electric scooters skyrockets.
These electric vehicles, known for being pocket-friendly and eco-friendly, are gaining popularity among the residents.
The surge in demand for electric scooters can be attributed to several factors, including their affordability and ease of use. With the relentless rise in fuel prices, many people are making the switch from traditional scooters to electric alternatives.
Muhammad Ibaan, a marketing executive with a pharmaceutical firm, shared his experience: “My daily fuel bill used to be Rs 200. Last year, I purchased an electric scooter, which has significantly reduced my petrol expenses. All I need to do is charge it for a few hours, and I can enjoy fuel-free rides. Many of my colleagues have also decided to buy electric scooters as our jobs require a lot of travel.”
Notably, electric scooters are also finding favour among women due to their easy handling and lower maintenance requirements.
Insha, a college student, expressed her satisfaction, saying, “It is pocket-friendly and requires little maintenance. I like it because it saves on fuel bills.”
As petrol prices currently soar to Rs 101 per litre, the appeal of electric scooters becomes even more evident.
The Central government's introduction of subsidies has prompted electric vehicle manufacturers to slash prices further, making these battery-driven scooters even more accessible.
Omar Ahmad, who sells e-scooties, highlighted the growing demand: “We are witnessing a huge demand for electric scooters. In fact, our customers have to wait for weeks to get their scooters, as demand is high, and sales have seen a significant upsurge.
“It’s a future technology, and our customers are delighted because they expect to recoup their investment within three years without any additional input costs. Demand for electric scooters have picked up in Kashmir post COVID-19."
Irshad Ahmad, an Electric Vehicle (EV) dealer, said that he sells an average over a dozen e-scooters a day and faces difficulty meeting the increasing demand.
The trend of buying electric scooters to save on escalating fuel expenditures is gaining momentum, with more people opting for this eco-friendly and cost-effective mode of transportation.
In 2022, the EV industry made headlines with record-breaking sales.
A total of 9,95,319 EVs were sold, marking a 208 percent year-on-year increase across India.
Electric two-wheelers, including scooters and bikes, played a significant role in this growth, with 6,15,365 units sold.
Ola emerged as the top EV seller in 2022, retailing 1.08 lakh units.
EV sales accounted for 4 percent of overall two-wheeler sales in 2022, signifying the growing acceptance of electric mobility in India.
After the discovery of 5.9 million tonnes of Lithium reserves in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time in the country, J&K might even fuel India’s electric vehicle race.
This year on February 9, the Geological Survey of India, for the first time, established lithium-inferred resources (G3) of 5.9 million tonnes in the Salal-Haimana area of Reasi.
Lithium is a non-ferrous metal and is one of the key components in electric vehicle batteries.
As various countries are shifting from gasoline-fueled combustion engines due to high emissions detrimental to the environment, demand for lithium, nickel, and cobalt used in lithium-ion batteries is growing.
India is import-dependent for many minerals like lithium, nickel, and cobalt.
In the wake of emerging eco-friendly technologies, the Government of India has been taking slew of measures to secure minerals, including lithium from various countries.
Lithium is used in batteries of electric cars, mobile phones, or solar panels.
Lithium-ion battery costs have increased since last year due to the electric vehicle boom.
India currently imports all lithium and lithium-ion batteries, mainly from Hong Kong, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam.
Chile has the world’s largest known reserves with 8 million tonnes, followed by Australia’s 2.7 million tonnes, Argentina’s 2 million tonnes, and China’s 1 million tonnes.