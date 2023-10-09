Kashmir's Electrifying Shift | Eco-friendly electric scooters ride wave of popularity

Srinagar: An emerging trend is sweeping through Kashmir as the demand for electric scooters skyrockets.

These electric vehicles, known for being pocket-friendly and eco-friendly, are gaining popularity among the residents.

The surge in demand for electric scooters can be attributed to several factors, including their affordability and ease of use. With the relentless rise in fuel prices, many people are making the switch from traditional scooters to electric alternatives.

Muhammad Ibaan, a marketing executive with a pharmaceutical firm, shared his experience: “My daily fuel bill used to be Rs 200. Last year, I purchased an electric scooter, which has significantly reduced my petrol expenses. All I need to do is charge it for a few hours, and I can enjoy fuel-free rides. Many of my colleagues have also decided to buy electric scooters as our jobs require a lot of travel.”