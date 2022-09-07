Kashmir’s heart Shehar-e-Khas beats with a new rhythm

Srinagar: According the respect Kashmir’s heartbeat – Shehar-e-Khas - deserves, the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha’s administration has made it the centre of attention by carrying massive developmental activities in the region and on Wednesday, LG Sinha created another first by becoming the first Head of the State to visit the Srinagar downtown in 75 years.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the Ellahi Bagh Indoor Sports Stadium constructed at Rs 4 crore under PMDP, LG Sinha said that Srinagar downtown had shed its past and was now the new address of Indian sporting heroes.

“I was told by local people that first time in 75 years any head of the state visited Srinagar downtown. They said many areas were known for the wrong reasons. But, I believe Srinagar downtown has shed its past and it is now a new address of Indian sporting heroes,” he said.