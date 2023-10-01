Kashmir's industries suffer as prolonged power outages dent production

Srinagar: As Kashmir Valley grapples with prolonged and frustrating power outages, its industrial sector and businesses are facing severe setbacks due to inadequate power supply, resulting in substantial production and productivity losses.
In today's world, most businesses heavily rely on electricity, be it for industrial production or e-commerce operations.
However, the persistent power cuts in the region have led to significant financial losses, prompting both business chambers and industry associations to urge the government to address the issue to stimulate economic growth.
Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Javid Tenga expressed his concern about the power crisis and shared that the chamber has already taken up the matter with the officials of the Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL).
He emphasised that the situation was not only affecting the general populace but also having a severe impact on the business community.
“Our industrial sector is bearing the brunt with idle wages to be paid, and we are witnessing production losses due to these power outages. Even hotels are facing power cuts, which tarnishes our image as tourists get disheartened by these interruptions,” Tenga said.
He said that he had discussed the matter with the Chief Engineer of KPDCL, who assured him that the administration would increase power imports from outside generating companies (Gencos) in the coming days to supplement the power supply.
President Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK), Shahid Kamili echoed the concerns, highlighting the detrimental impact of the power crisis on industrial production in the region.
“Several industrial estates receive power supply from domestic feeders, where extended power cuts have become a regular occurrence over the past few weeks. These power cuts are jeopardizing production and putting many businesses at risk,” he said. “Our industrial output in Kashmir has taken a hit due to these power cuts.”
Kamili said that many industrial units rely on complex machinery with intricate heating mechanisms, and the erratic power supply was causing significant disruptions.
"Some industrial units require time to heat their systems for the processing of raw materials. However, due to the power cuts, the heating process must be repeated to convert solid raw materials into a liquid state,” he said emphasising that such power interruptions result in both financial losses and wasted time for business owners.
Kamili also highlighted the challenges faced by industrial estates in Srinagar and other districts, emphasising that the government's failure to provide a dedicated power supply to these areas had exacerbated the crisis.