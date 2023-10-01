Kashmir's industries suffer as prolonged power outages dent production

Srinagar: As Kashmir Valley grapples with prolonged and frustrating power outages, its industrial sector and businesses are facing severe setbacks due to inadequate power supply, resulting in substantial production and productivity losses.

In today's world, most businesses heavily rely on electricity, be it for industrial production or e-commerce operations.

However, the persistent power cuts in the region have led to significant financial losses, prompting both business chambers and industry associations to urge the government to address the issue to stimulate economic growth.

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Javid Tenga expressed his concern about the power crisis and shared that the chamber has already taken up the matter with the officials of the Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL).