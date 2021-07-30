Kashmir's ‘missing’ cancer patients

Prof Fir Afroz, head Department of Radiation Oncology at SKIMS Soura and in-charge of the Population Based Cancer Registry in Kashmir attributed the decrease in cancer registrations to “the situation”.

“In the later half of 2019, we hardly saw any patients coming to the Institute,” she said while recalling that public transport had been suspended and as a result, patients found it difficult to access healthcare services. “All patient services were operational at that time, but patients could not make it to hospitals,” she said.

Soon after, she said, the Pandemic hit Kashmir and routine patient care was suspended. “It has been around one and a half years and across Kashmir, we have seen OPDs and other patient services affected due to COVID19,” she said.

She said that cancers are often suspected during routine examinations and later get diagnosed and confirmed through specialized investigations and evaluations. “We have had the entire healthcare set-up being hit by COVID19, although we have kept all cancer services operational here at SKIMS,” she said.

For most part of the period between March 2020 and now, most tertiary care hospitals in Kashmir have had their spaces and human resources reserved for COVID19.

In 2021, there is an improvement, feels Dr Sanaullah Kuchay, who heads the Radiation Oncology department at GMC Srinagar. “In 2020, I would say, patients were scared of visiting hospitals even if we had operational emergency services,” he said. The apprehensions about hospitals, he feels reduced visits and service seeking. “This automatically pushed back the diagnostics and registrations,” he said.

He said currently, patients have started reclaiming the time they lost. “The load of new patients is increasing every day now,” he said.

Dr Kuchay has been very vocal about the late diagnosis of cancers in Kashmir. He said his experience has shown him that 70 percent of cancers in Kashmir are detected in Stage 3 and Stage 4, plummeting the survival rate. “Early diagnosis of cancers must be our goal at all levels,” he said.