Kashmir’s multi-sports athlete wins laurels for J&K

Srinagar: The top multi-sports athlete of Kashmir, Nawab Mouzam Khan achieved another milestone by completing a 16-km swimming challenge in Malaysia.
Nawab, who is currently studying in Malaysia, has been regularly participating in the international adventure events that are being held in the country.
Nawab participated in the 16-km Perhertian Challenge 2022 at Perhentian Island, Malaysia on Saturday.
“Swam and circumnavigated Perhentian Island. A spectacular Island with amazing sea flora and fauna, located in South China Sea Terengganu, Malaysia. It was my longest swim ever and it took me 7 hours and 6 minutes. It was quite a challenge for me as I had some gastro problems during the swim which made me slow down,” Nawab said.
According to Nawab, he is the second swimmer from India to complete this challenge.
“Nonetheless, it was a great experience and I enjoyed every stroke. Became the second swimmer from India to complete this swim,” he said.
The known multi-sport athlete from Kashmir has been active in mountaineering, swimming, running, and cycling.
Before shifting to Malaysia for studies, Nawab had achieved various milestones in mountaineering.
He is one of the elite mountaineers of India having scaled almost all major peaks in Kashmir and various peaks in India.
Nawab was also part of the IMF Everest massif expedition in Nepal.
After shifting to Malaysia for his PhD in Tourism programme, Nawab continued sports activities.
He completed the deep sea scuba diving course and then went to complete the Ironman Triathlon challenge.
Nawab, who hails from Srinagar, is one of the rare breed of athletes to have accomplished rare feats in his sports journey so far.
He has now set his goal on the ironman marathon and would train for that.
“I love what I am doing. It is not easy to do such a thing but it is because of my passion that I get the strength for it. I am now preparing for the Ironman Marathon but it is not going to be easy. It will need a lot of hard work and financial support. I hope I will get some sponsors for that,” Nawab said.