Kashmir’s multi-sports athlete wins laurels for J&K

Srinagar: The top multi-sports athlete of Kashmir, Nawab Mouzam Khan achieved another milestone by completing a 16-km swimming challenge in Malaysia.

Nawab, who is currently studying in Malaysia, has been regularly participating in the international adventure events that are being held in the country.

Nawab participated in the 16-km Perhertian Challenge 2022 at Perhentian Island, Malaysia on Saturday.

“Swam and circumnavigated Perhentian Island. A spectacular Island with amazing sea flora and fauna, located in South China Sea Terengganu, Malaysia. It was my longest swim ever and it took me 7 hours and 6 minutes. It was quite a challenge for me as I had some gastro problems during the swim which made me slow down,” Nawab said.

According to Nawab, he is the second swimmer from India to complete this challenge.

“Nonetheless, it was a great experience and I enjoyed every stroke. Became the second swimmer from India to complete this swim,” he said.