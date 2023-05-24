‘Kashmir’s natural beauty, loving people are amazing’ | Bollywood actress Saumya Tandon mesmerised by Kashmiri hospitality

Srinagar: Bollywood actress and anchor Saumya Tandon, who is currently on a visit to Kashmir, is all praise for the valley’s natural beauty and hospitality of Kashmiris.

“Kashmir is so gorgeous. It is so beautiful. It has got raw beauty,” Tandon told Greater Kashmir in an exclusive interview.

Elaborating, she said, when you go to Europe, it is tailored, manicured, and marketed well.

“But Kashmir has natural scenic beauty which is very rare to find anywhere in the world,” Tandon said.

“Besides beauty, there is huge arts and crafts, and history. Kashmir has got its own mannerism and culture. As a tourist, there are many things we can buy. Exclusive to this place, I like Pashmina, carpets, Namdas, rugs, saffron, dry fruits. There are so many things as a tourist to take from Kashmir,” she said.