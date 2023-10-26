Kashmir’s power woes intensify as winter chills set in

Srinagar: As the winter season approaches, Kashmir finds itself amid an escalating power crisis.

The Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has issued a power curtailment schedule, yet the Valley continues to grapple with unscheduled and prolonged power outages, significantly impacting the lives of its residents and businesses.

This year's power crisis has taken a turn for the worse, as even before the onset of the winter, Kashmir is experiencing protracted power cuts, leading to dire consequences for both individuals and commercial establishments.

According to the industrialists, the industrial output plummeted by over 50 percent, exacerbating the challenges already faced by the region's businesses due to pesky power cuts.

Furthermore, patients, particularly those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) who rely on oxygen support machines, are grappling with acute problems caused by frequent power cuts.