Kashmir's Power Woes | KPDCL to implement curtailment plan amid rising demand

Srinagar: As a response to a widening gap between power supply and demand, the Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has introduced a curtailment schedule that would see power cuts ranging from 4 to 8 hours a day.

The decision has been made due to increasing electricity consumption, especially during the cold weather, as heating devices and other electrical items drive up the demand.

The KPDCL has not yet made the curtailment schedule public, but officials have informed Greater Kashmir about the details.

In metered areas, residents can expect power cuts of 4 to 4.5 hours a day, while non-metered areas would face even longer cuts, up to 8 hours a day.

According to reliable sources, the new power curtailment schedule is set to take effect from the next week.

Kashmir continues to grapple with a persistent and escalating power crisis, a situation that has extended well beyond the usual winter months.

The shortage of electricity, a common issue during the severe winter season, has taken an unexpected turn this year.

Even as autumn sets in, residents are experiencing severe power cuts and irregular electric supply.