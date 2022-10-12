Kashmir’s stunning landscape, friendly people mesmerise high-end Canadian tourists

Srinagar: Kashmir is the safest and most beautiful destination, and the warmth of the local people adds to its attractiveness, says Dorothy Mundia, a Canadian national presently on a vacation in Kashmir with 26 other citizens of her country.

After 52 years, Dorothy is returning to Kashmir, and as she does, she remembers her earlier, younger trip.

“The infrastructure has changed significantly over the past five decades, but Kashmir's seductive beauty, which is calming to the eyes and the psyche, is one thing that has not altered,” she says.

Dorothy is a member of a tour group of 27 Canadians led by the Canadian travel agency Explore India Journeys, which is run by Nazeer Ahmad Karnai, a Kashmiri.

Another Canadian, retired miner Rene Carrier, claimed that in addition to Kashmir's stunning landscapes, many additional features contribute to the region's allure.