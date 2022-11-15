Kashmir’s tertiary care hospitals overburdened

Srinagar: As many as 15,000 referral cases from district hospitals have been received at the tertiary care hospitals in Srinagar during the year 2022, putting an extra burden on them.

According to the official figures, of the 15,000 cases since January 1, 2022, over 9600 referral cases have been received at Lal Ded maternity hospital, about 3000 cases at SMHS hospital, and around 2500 cases at CD Hospital.

Last month, at least 950 referral cases were registered at LD hospital while SMHS received 245 cases and CD Hospital 200 cases.