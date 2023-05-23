Kashmir's tourism industry discusses eco-tourism promotion, removal of advisories with delegates

Srinagar: From negative travel advisories to the promotion of ecotourism in Kashmir, the G20 delegates and local tourism stakeholders discussed a wide array of topics concerning the hospitality sector.

Officials said that there was a constructive discussion among the stakeholders and delegates who are currently on a three days visit to Kashmir.

The meeting's topic on Tuesday was ‘Eco-tourism as a means of accomplishing sustainable objectives’.

Some of the attendees spoke with Kashmiri tourist industry representatives outside of the meeting who they advised should promote ecotourism.