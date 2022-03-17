Kashmir's turning point was rigged 1987 election: Dr Jitendra

The Union Minister said that the first prominent Kashmiri Pandit's killing happened on September 14, 1989, which was that of the BJP Kashmir unit president Tika Lal Taploo.

“At that time Mufti Mohd Sayeed was the Home Minster of India whose daughter Rubaiya Sayeed was kidnapped and her release was secured by releasing some hardcore terrorists who later engineered the hijack of Indian aircraft to Kandahar.

Following that, in the latter half of 1989 and first half of 1990, selective killing of nationalist Hindus was done, who included Prem Nath Bhatt, a nationalist journalist, Judge Neel Kanth Ganjoo, who had ordered death sentence to JKLF founder Maqbool Bhatt and Lassa Kaul, Doordarshan Director.

All these years none of these killers were put on trial and it was only after the Modi Government took over that a serious trial was initiated against Yasin Malik who, among other things, was guilty of having shot dead Wing Commander Ravi Khanna in full daylight in the presence of everybody,” he said.