KASHMIR’S VANISHING PADDY FIELDS | Rapid urbanisation eats up 5.5 lakh kanal agricultural land in a decade

Srinagar: Kashmir's lush green paddy fields, which were visually appealing and provided food for the people, are rapidly disappearing and being replaced by concrete constructions.

Over 5.5 lakh kanal of paddy fields have been converted in just 10 years, largely for non-farm use.

These posh pastures are now home to colonies with massive structures on their chests.

As per the data accessed by Greater Kashmir, in 2012, roughly 1,62,309 hectares of land were under paddy cultivation, which in 2022 has shrunk to 28,242 hectares (5.5 lakh kanal).

Currently, the total land under paddy cultivation now is 1,34,067 hectares.

The conversion of farmland to non-farm purposes is not restricted to the Kashmir region but the Jammu region too.