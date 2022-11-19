Kashmir’s winter blues

Srinagar: Despite COVID-19 cases on decline, pneumonia has yet again shown an upward trend in Kashmir as winter sets-in.

As per the official records, the Chest Disease (CD) Hospital in Srinagar is reporting over 150 pneumonia cases every month.

Of the 150 cases, the hospital registers over five cases of pneumonia every day. Similarly, at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, 24 patients with pneumonia are admitted. Prof Naveed Nazir, Head of the Department at CD Hospital told Greater Kashmir that pneumonia cases had increased post COVID-19 but people need not panic and take precautions this winter.

“During COVID-19, pneumonia was quite prevalent but post COVID-19, we have seen a surge in the number of the cases. Nowadays, pneumonia is mostly found among the adults in Kashmir. The cases of pneumonia are mostly increasing during the winter season, but this year, there was a steep rise during summer season as well,” he said.