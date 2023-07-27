Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan presides over national convention on Sufism | Harmonious relationship without distinction is real Sufism: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the harmonious relationship without distinction was the real Sufism. Attending a national convention on ‘Sufism: A Bridge Between Communities’ organised by Cluster University of Srinagar (CUS) in collaboration with J&K Academy of Arts, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) in Srinagar, which was presided over by Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan, LG Sinha highlighted the influence of Sufism in the culture and traditions of J&K.
“Harmonious relationships among all sects, individuals, and relationship with the whole existence without distinction is real Sufism. It is a way of life that promotes and propagates ideals of communal harmony, love, and peace among the people,” the LG said.
“J&K is the land of Rishis and Sufis. It is the land, which respects all spiritual and religious streams. Those who had created trouble in this paradise have been decimated, and supporters of terrorism and separatism have been neutralised to establish peace and harmony in the society,” he said.
Sinha shared the transformational journey of J&K towards peace, prosperity, and inclusive development.
“Earlier, shutdown calls were a regular feature in the valley by a handful of people for their vested interest, however, it was common man who used to bear the brunt. Those days are gone now,” he said. “Peace is prevailing, nightlife has returned and people are living freely.”
The LG said that today was also a historic occasion when the 8th Muharram procession was taken out peacefully in Srinagar after a gap of over three decades.
He thanked the Governor of Kerala for attending the convention and blessing the participants with his words of wisdom.
Sinha congratulated the CUS and JKAACL for their endeavour to promote the Sufi traditions.
He also called upon the people to embrace the Rishi-Sufi traditions and eliminate all traces of communal divide to strengthen unity.
Earlier, Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan remembered the invaluable contributions of Lal Ded, Nund Rishi, Sufis and saints from J&K in strengthening the spirit of unity and oneness.
“Their teachings and writings will continue to be the beacon of light for humanity,” Khan said. “Our ancient heritage teaches us peace, love, and humanity. The people of all religions, all sects are one family. The continuity of our culture, values, traditions is the biggest power of India that empowers our great nation to flourish.”
Vice Chancellor CUS Prof Qayyum Husain gave a detailed overview of the Convention.
Advisor to LG Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Padma Shri S P Varma also attended the inaugural ceremony.