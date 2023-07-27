Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan presides over national convention on Sufism | Harmonious relationship without distinction is real Sufism: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the harmonious relationship without distinction was the real Sufism. Attending a national convention on ‘Sufism: A Bridge Between Communities’ organised by Cluster University of Srinagar (CUS) in collaboration with J&K Academy of Arts, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) in Srinagar, which was presided over by Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan, LG Sinha highlighted the influence of Sufism in the culture and traditions of J&K.

“Harmonious relationships among all sects, individuals, and relationship with the whole existence without distinction is real Sufism. It is a way of life that promotes and propagates ideals of communal harmony, love, and peace among the people,” the LG said.

“J&K is the land of Rishis and Sufis. It is the land, which respects all spiritual and religious streams. Those who had created trouble in this paradise have been decimated, and supporters of terrorism and separatism have been neutralised to establish peace and harmony in the society,” he said.

Sinha shared the transformational journey of J&K towards peace, prosperity, and inclusive development.