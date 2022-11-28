Kick it like Kashmir’s Karate Kid

Sopore: A 12-year-old girl from Zaloora area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district has won gold medal and bronze medals at the “International Karate Championship” organised by ‘Shotokan Karate Do Indian Association’ (SKIA) and sponsored by “Karate World Association” held at Goa.
Falak Fayaz of 6th standard at International Islamic School Handwara prevailed over the other participants to secure first position and was felicitated with a gold medal.
“I played against a Nepali girl in my bronze round and after defeating her, I advanced to the silver round where I defeated my Bhutani counterpart to reach the finals. I defeated my Bangladeshi counterpart in the finals to clinch the title,” jubilant Falak told Greater Kashmir.
She also won a bronze medal in the same competition, becoming an inspiration for other girls across Kashmir.
Falak said that she was getting coached for the last three months and had never thought of winning gold in the championship so early in her career.
Falak, who wants to be an IAS officer, said that she was now aiming to represent the country at other platforms. “I am of the opinion that girls should not only learn Karate for self defense but also see it as a career prospect. Now girls approach and take suggestions from me, which really gives me a sense of joy,” Falak said. “I am really thankful to my coach and school management which always stood by my side.”