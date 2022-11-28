Kick it like Kashmir’s Karate Kid

Sopore: A 12-year-old girl from Zaloora area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district has won gold medal and bronze medals at the “International Karate Championship” organised by ‘Shotokan Karate Do Indian Association’ (SKIA) and sponsored by “Karate World Association” held at Goa.

Falak Fayaz of 6th standard at International Islamic School Handwara prevailed over the other participants to secure first position and was felicitated with a gold medal.

“I played against a Nepali girl in my bronze round and after defeating her, I advanced to the silver round where I defeated my Bhutani counterpart to reach the finals. I defeated my Bangladeshi counterpart in the finals to clinch the title,” jubilant Falak told Greater Kashmir.