Killers will be given unforgettable response: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday condemned the killing of a Hindu woman teacher by terrorists inside a government school in Kulgam, saying the assailants will be given an "unforgettable response".

The killing of Rajni Bala (36), who belonged to Samba district but was posted in Gopalpora, Kulgam, is the second killing of a non-Muslim government employee in May and the seventh targeted killing in Kashmir this month.

"Terrorist attack on a school teacher Rajni Bala is the most reprehensible act. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Terrorists and their sympathisers will be given unforgettable response for dastardly attack," Sinha tweeted.