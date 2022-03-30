Killing of Satish Tickoo in 1990 | Sessions Court lists revision plea on April 16

Srinagar: A Sessions court here Wednesday listed on April 16 a Criminal Revision Petition challenging the order passed by a Magistrate court on September 1 last year whereby the application seeking direction to complete the investigation with regard to killing of Satish Tickoo in February 1990 and filing of the charge-sheet was dismissed in default ( non appearance of the counsel).

In his revision petition Maharaj Krishan Tickoo submits that his brother Satish Tickoo was a social activist Kashmiri Pandit who was extending support to other Kashmiri Pandit Families who had lost their loved ones.

He submits that on 02.02.1990 Farooq Ahmad Dar (Bitta Karate) along-with co-accused fired gun-shots at Tickoo at his residence in Habba kadal due to which he sustained fatal injuries and was shifted to SMHS Srinagar where he was declared as dead.