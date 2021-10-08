Killings of civilians have created climate of fear in Kashmir: PAGD

“The onus to create a conducive security environment lies with the Government of India, however, we as responsible political parties of Jammu & Kashmir will play our role to the best of our ability to reduce the levels of suspicion and fear.

“While it is true that the majority of the civilian deaths in Kashmir have been (of) Muslims, it does not absolve us of our responsibility to do everything in our power to help those who belong to religious minorities to feel secure and we appeal to those who may be considering fleeing the Valley to reconsider their decision.

“In the meeting of Political Leaders with the Hon'ble Prime Minister on 24th June, 2021, the Prime Minister acknowledged ‘Dil Ki Doori ore Dili Say Doori’ while promising to correct this distance. Unfortunately, nothing has been done in this regard since that meeting. Arbitrary detentions and excessive use of force continue to be the norm in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The killing of Yasir Ali (sic) yesterday evening is the direct result of the heightened state of alert and justification for use of force. Harassment of innocent civilians and the killings like Yasir Ali (sic) will only serve to worsen the situation in Jammu & Kashmir. The administration must do everything possible to ensure that shoot at sight policy is not adopted by the Security Forces.”