Kishtwar: 8 dead, 3 injured as cab plunges into gorge

Kishtwar: Eight persons died while 3 others were injured after a cab they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Kishtwar on Tuesday.

When a cab (JK17 9117) was on its way to Bonda, Chingam reached near Bonda, the driver lost control over the wheel while negotiating a curve and the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a 300-feet deep gorge.

Confirming the news, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kishtwar Devansh Yadav said that the Police and the Army immediately reached the spot and started a rescue operation along with the locals and the Red Cross Society.

Yadav said that the rescue operation was still on and the air ambulance was on standby for the injured persons.