Kishtwar: 8 dead, 3 injured as cab plunges into gorge

Kishtwar: Eight persons died while 3 others were injured after a cab they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Kishtwar on Tuesday.
When a cab (JK17 9117) was on its way to Bonda, Chingam reached near Bonda, the driver lost control over the wheel while negotiating a curve and the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a 300-feet deep gorge.
Confirming the news, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kishtwar Devansh Yadav said that the Police and the Army immediately reached the spot and started a rescue operation along with the locals and the Red Cross Society.
Yadav said that the rescue operation was still on and the air ambulance was on standby for the injured persons.
Eleven persons were travelling in the vehicle of which six died on the spot while two others died on way to the hospital, taking the death toll to eight.
The deceased have been identified as Muhammad Ameen, 36, son of Abdul Gaffar, Fareed Ahmad, 46, son of Noor Din, Noor Hussain, 35, son of Abdul Gaffar, Muhammad Akbar, 28, son of Noor Din, Fareed, 25, son of Abdul Karim, Bashir, 35, son of Akbar, Nazir, 25, son of Akbar, and Nusrat daughter of Fareed, all residents of Bonda.
The injured have been identified as Manzoor, son of Gaffoor Gujjar, Khatoon, wife of Fareed Ahmad and Akhtar, son of Mangoo, all residents of Bonda, Chingam.
Meanwhile, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said that he was pained by the loss of lives and directed the administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured.