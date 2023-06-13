Kishtwar-Bhaderwah cluster of seismic activity: Geologist

Jammu: The region between Kishtwar and Bhaderwah is a cluster of seismic activity where earthquakes of varying magnitudes are expected in the future, Assistant Professor in the Department of Geology, University of Jammu (JU), Dr Yudhbir Singh said Tuesday.

“The analysis of the seismic data generated with the help of seismic observatories installed over the past 10 years confirmed the tectonic activity in this region,” Singh told Greater Kashmir.

He said that small-scale earthquakes were also expected in the future.

“So, it is crucial to prioritise preparedness and awareness to minimise the impact of such events in the near future,” Singh said.