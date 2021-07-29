Kishtwar cloudburst leaves trail of destruction

Jammu: Devastated by the deaths of their loved ones and loss of property in the cloudburst and flash floods of Wednesday, Honzar village in Kishtwar was in a state of mourning today with hopelessness growing about the survival of 19 missing persons, sources said.

Even as the search and rescue operation continued for the second consecutive day, the teams were not able to trace the missing persons because of massive destruction, huge boulders and debris spread around, officials said.

The rescue teams believe that the bodies may have come under the debris, or they may have washed away in the flash floods following the cloudburst, sources said.

On Wednesday, 7 bodies were recovered and 17 injured were rescued by the police, army, NGOs and locals, while 19 persons, whose list was released, were missing.

Today early morning, an official said, the rescue operations resumed in Honzar village. Well-equipped NDRF and SDRF teams were airlifted from Kishtwar in Indian Air Force choppers to join the rescue operation.

The search operations were being carried out under the supervision of ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh accompanied by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Raghav Langer, DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range and Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar. “Three IAF helicopters, one each from Jammu, Udhampur and Srinagar, were used to airlift SDRF and NDRF teams to Kishtwar,” an official said.