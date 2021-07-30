KISHTWAR CLOUDBURST 19 missing still untraceable; chances of survival fade

Jammu: Hopes of finding any survivor faded after 19 missing people of Hunzar village in Kishtwar cloudburst remained untraceable during intensive search operation that continued for the third consecutive day on Friday.

Officials said that the rescue and search teams were unable to find the missing 19 people even as specialized teams of SDRF and one team of NDRF with dog-squad were engaged in the operations.

Meanwhile, the Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Mukesh Singh and Divisional Commissioner Jammu Dr Raghav Langer personally supervised the rescue and relief operation in the cloudburst hit Hunzar during their two-day visit to the area.

A team of NDRF along with a dog-squad was air-lifted to Sonder in an IAF chopper on Thursday, an official said. From Sonder, the team with the sniffer dogs reached Hunzar on foot as there was no road connectivity in the remote village of hilly district Kishtwar.

“It is difficult for humans to retrieve the bodies of the missing persons. Therefore, we had requested for a dog squad so that it could be helpful for the rescue teams to find the bodies,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Kishori Lal Sharma.

“21 residential houses, 21 cattle-sheds besides other infrastructure were damaged in an area spread over 200 kanals of land in Hunzar village due to cloud burst. The land has been destroyed completely,” said ADC Kishtwar.

He said that the rescue and relief work were going on in full swing in Hunzar.

“We are in the process of identifying State land which will be handed over to the landless villagers who have lost their land in the cloud burst,” he said.