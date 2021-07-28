Kishtwar Cloudburst 7 killed, 17 injured, 19 missing

Jammu: At least seven people were killed and 17 others injured— five seriously— in a cloudburst which triggered massive flash floods at Honzar, Dachhan, a remote village in Kishtwar district.
The cloudburst washed away 21 residential houses and as many cattle-sheds during the intervening night of July 27 and 28, according to the sources.
They said that the local police team led by Inspector Vikram Parihar reached the spot at 4 AM who along with the locals launched a rescue operation in the village where majority of the houses were washed away in the cloudburst amid continuous downpour.
Even as the administration tried to get chopper service for rescue operation, the weather conditions were not favourable, sources said. Meanwhile, three columns of Indian Army, and local police reached the spot and they joined the rescue operation.
Quoting reports from ground zero, ADG, J&K Police, Mukesh Singh told Greater Kashmir that the cloudburst occurred during the intervening night at Honzar (Dachhan) in which 19 residential houses were completely damaged and 2 others were damaged partially. “21 cowsheds also got damaged,” he added.
He said that a police team led by SHO Honzar rushed to the spot and they launched the rescue operation. Later, the operation was also joined by Army columns, and SDRF teams.
“So far, we have retrieved seven bodies. 17 injured have also been rescued, while six of them have been shifted to the District Hospital Kishtwar for their treatment,” he added.
The ADGP identified the deceased persons as: Sara Begum, wife of Ghulam Mohammed, Rakila Begum, wife of Zakir Ahmed (nomad), Ghulam Nabi, son of Ghulam Rasool, Abdul Majid, son of Nazir Ahmed, Zaytoon Begum, wife of Haji Lal Din (nomad), Touseef Iqbal, son of Mohd Iqbal, and Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din, son of Nasarullah, all residents of Honzar village in Dachhan.
“The rescue team of Kishtwar Police is on job and rescue operation is underway,” he said.
Speaking to media in Kishtwar, Deputy Commissioner, Ashok Kumar Sharma said: “SSP Kishtwar is leading local police, SDRF team, and soldiers of 17 RR of Indian Army have launched joint rescue operation at Honzar village.”
Among the damage in Honzar, he said: “7 bodies have been recovered. 17 injured have been rescued. 19 residential structures and 21 cattle sheds, a ration depot and public infrastructure have been damaged.”
In another incident which happened last night in Padder area of Kishtwar, infrastructure was damaged, he informed.
Following the incident, the civil and police authorities had shifted 60 families from the low lying areas to upper Gulab-Garh and Matholi.
Similarly, he said, they have reports of flash floods at Bonjwan. However, there was no loss of life.
19 STILL MISSING
Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar admitted that 19 people were still missing from Honzar following the cloud burst.
DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban, Udhay Baskar on Wednesday evening told media in Kishtwar that the cloudbursts have happened at Honzar (Dachhan) and Hatholi due to which many bridges washed away.
“We are looking for the whereabouts of 19 (missing) people and we are hopeful that we will rescue them. The rescue operation is on,” he added.
Pertinently, lack of communication facility affected rescue operation and flow of information from the cloudburst village Honzar.
Official sources said that at least six foot-bridges were washed away in last night’s cloudburst at Padder’s Chasoti.
Another bridge also washed away in Bonjwan area, locals said. “This foot bridge (wooden) has been damaged and we are not able to reach our houses. Our members have got stuck on the other side as they have cut off from the area and we are stuck on this side of the nallah. Our fields have been washed away,” a nomad can be heard urging Tehsildar Bonjwan in a video for help.