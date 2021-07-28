Kishtwar Cloudburst 7 killed, 17 injured, 19 missing

Jammu: At least seven people were killed and 17 others injured— five seriously— in a cloudburst which triggered massive flash floods at Honzar, Dachhan, a remote village in Kishtwar district.

The cloudburst washed away 21 residential houses and as many cattle-sheds during the intervening night of July 27 and 28, according to the sources.

They said that the local police team led by Inspector Vikram Parihar reached the spot at 4 AM who along with the locals launched a rescue operation in the village where majority of the houses were washed away in the cloudburst amid continuous downpour.

Even as the administration tried to get chopper service for rescue operation, the weather conditions were not favourable, sources said. Meanwhile, three columns of Indian Army, and local police reached the spot and they joined the rescue operation.

Quoting reports from ground zero, ADG, J&K Police, Mukesh Singh told Greater Kashmir that the cloudburst occurred during the intervening night at Honzar (Dachhan) in which 19 residential houses were completely damaged and 2 others were damaged partially. “21 cowsheds also got damaged,” he added.