Kishtwar shuts to protest Rajouri killings

Jammu: A peaceful shutdown was Tuesday observed in the hilly Kishtwar district to protest against the killings of innocent people in Rajouri district.

The business establishments were closed on the call of Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Imam Jama Masjid Kishtwar, Chenab Valley, and Kishtwar Traders Association against the brutal killings.

The members of Sanatan Dharam Sabha and other organisations also held a protest demonstration in the town and raised slogans against the terrorists and Pakistan.

After the sunset, a candlelight protest was also held in Kishtwar.