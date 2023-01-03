Kishtwar shuts to protest Rajouri killings

Jammu: A peaceful shutdown was Tuesday observed in the hilly Kishtwar district to protest against the killings of innocent people in Rajouri district.
The business establishments were closed on the call of Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Imam Jama Masjid Kishtwar, Chenab Valley, and Kishtwar Traders Association against the brutal killings.
The members of Sanatan Dharam Sabha and other organisations also held a protest demonstration in the town and raised slogans against the terrorists and Pakistan.
After the sunset, a candlelight protest was also held in Kishtwar.
Meanwhile, Yuva Rajput Sabha held a candlelight protest in Jammu against the targeted killing in Rajouri. They shouted slogans seeking an end to the bloodshed.
The protesters warned that if this incident is repeated they would hit the roads in protest.
They also demanded renewal of their arms licences for self-defence.
SEARCH OPERATION IN REASI, KISHTWAR
Following Rajouri killings, the security forces conducted massive searches in Reasi and Kishtwar districts.
The searches were conducted as the terrorists escaped after killing innocent people, a senior Police officer.
“The searches across Reasi district were conducted in a coordinated manner with the involvement of Village Defence Committee (VDC) members, paramilitary forces, J&K Police and Army,” a Police officer said.
He said that they had no specific inputs but the searches were conducted in all other adjoining districts to neutralise the terrorists.
Similarly, security forces in Kishtwar town, bus stand, and market places conducted surprise checks of the people and their electronic gadgets.
“These sudden searches are a routine to keep a vigil and tight grip on the movement of the suspected people,” the Police officer said.