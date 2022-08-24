Kishtwar to be North India’s power hub

Srinagar: Kishtwar district would become North India’s major power hub generating nearly 6000 MWs of power after the completion of the ongoing power projects.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the surplus power from Kishtwar would not only be utilised for other parts of J&K but also be sold to other states.

The 1000 MW Pakal Dul Project, 624 MW Kiru Project, 540 MW Kwar Project, and 930 MW Kirthai Project are all located in close vicinity of each other along with the 850 MW Ratle Project which has been revived as a joint venture between the Centre and J&K government.

Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) National Hydro Project Corporation (NHPC) A K Singh called on Union Minister Jitendra Singh and briefed him about the status of the ongoing power projects in Kishtwar, which when completed will turn Kishtwar into a major power hub, generating nearly 6000 MV of power.