Kishtwar village reports asymptomatic delta variant case

The District Magistrate, Kishtwar, Ashok Kumar Sharma issued this order declaring parts of Tund village as micro-containment while quoting a report of Chief Medical Officer Kishtwar with regard to Covid situation.

“In view of situation emerging due to the Covid 19 in parts of village Tund on upper side of the road in Kishtwar, there is sufficient ground for proceedings under section 144 of CrPC for immediate prevention or speedy remedy is desirable to prevent danger to human life, health and society,” the DM in his order says.

Accordingly, the parts of village Tund were declared as a ‘micro-containment zone’ and strict lockdown was implemented.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Kishore Lal Sharma said that an abrupt rise was noted in cases during the last two days.

“In last two days, we have recorded 20 positive cases of Covid 19 and therefore, it was imperative to declare parts of Tund village as a micro-containment zone,” he added.

Meanwhile, a health department officer from Kishtwar said that the department had sent samples for RTPCR test of the suspected cases and one of the samples was tested positive for Covid 19 though the patient had no symptoms. “We told him to isolate himself at his residence,” he said.

He said, “The sample of this person was sent for the RT-PCR test and it was also sent for genome sequencing. The genome sequencing report has confirmed that he is infected with delta variant of Covid 19. However, we have received this report after one-and-a-half months even as the person has completed his home isolation.” “The asymptomatic Covid positive person was infected with the delta variant,” he added.