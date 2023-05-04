Kishtwar villagers rescue wounded pilots

Jammu: Braving difficult terrain, the people of two remote villages of Kishtwar were the first responder to rescue the wounded pilots and Aviation Systems Technician (AVN Tech) of the Army on Thursday when the Army’s Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Dhruv crash-landed on the banks of Marua rivulet in Sumbal village of Kishtwar.

“The villagers in Sumbal were busy in their daily chores when they heard a deafening sound from the river bank,” District Development Council (DDC) Marwah member Sheikh Zaffarullah told Greater Kashmir.

He said that though the villagers were unable to immediately inform the administration or Police due to the absence of mobile phone connectivity in the area, they relied on traditional resources to inform the concerned authorities.