KNOW YOUR FALLEN SOLDIER | J&K Police martyr on whose grave Amit Shah took off shoes, trekked mountainous terrain

Srinagar: Who was Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh?
Mudasir, 32, was a policeman with the Special Operation Group (SOG) of J&K Police from Baramulla killed during a gunfight in Kreeri on May 25.
What made Mudasir special?
He was part of the team of valiant undercover operatives of Jammu and Kashmir Police which intercepted the terrorists heading for targeting Amarnath Yatra in a joint operation with 52 RR of the Indian Army.
What did Home Minister do for him?
Amit Shah who was on a three-day visit to J&K on Wednesday took the mountainous terrain and visited the family of constable Mudasir who was killed fighting three foreign terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist outfit in a Close Quarter Battle (CQB) in operation Najibhat Crossing on May 25, 2022.
Shah also laid a wreath at the grave of Mudasir in Uri.
While visiting the family, the Home Minister told them that said Mudasir's family was a great source of inspiration for the J&K Police force and the youth of Kashmir with their open denouncement of terrorism and celebrating the martyrdom of their son as a national sacrifice.
Who did Mudasir leave behind?
Mudasir was unmarried and is survived by his father Maqsood Sheikh, mother Shameema Begum, two sisters, and three brothers.
He was the eldest of all the siblings.
What do Mudasir’s colleagues and locals say about him?
His department and locals describe him as a brave person who fearlessly served the Police Department. They say that he was always available for his relatives and friends in any adversity.
His death was mourned by one and all.
What did LG say about Mudasir?
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also visited the family soon after his death, besides senior officers of the Police and the administration.
“Met the family members of brave J&K Police martyr Mudasir Ahmad at their residence in Uri and paid tributes to him. The nation is blessed to have sons of the soil like Mudasir. The supreme sacrifice of the brave heart will be eternally remembered,” LG Sinha tweeted soon after meeting the family.
Why was Mudasir called Bindas Bhai?
For his helping nature, Mudasir was known as ‘Bindas Bhai’ among the locals, relatives, and friends. He used to give surprises to the people around him with his good deeds.
What does Mudasir's father say about his son?
Soon after his death, Mudasir’s father Maqsood Ahmad Sheikh, a retired Sub-Inspector of J&K Police, told media persons that his son was brave and he was proud of him. “He is a martyr and I am proud of him,” Maqsood had said.
Mudasir was appointed SPO soon after his father’s retirement and later absorbed as a police constable for his extraordinary services with SOG.
What did the DGP say about Mudasir?
Hardly a week before his killing during a gunfight, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh had felicitated him for “the good work and his team for busting terror module involved in a grenade attack on a wine shop in Baramulla”.