KNOW YOUR FALLEN SOLDIER | J&K Police martyr on whose grave Amit Shah took off shoes, trekked mountainous terrain

Shah also laid a wreath at the grave of Mudasir in Uri.

While visiting the family, the Home Minister told them that said Mudasir's family was a great source of inspiration for the J&K Police force and the youth of Kashmir with their open denouncement of terrorism and celebrating the martyrdom of their son as a national sacrifice.

Who did Mudasir leave behind?

Mudasir was unmarried and is survived by his father Maqsood Sheikh, mother Shameema Begum, two sisters, and three brothers.

He was the eldest of all the siblings.

What do Mudasir’s colleagues and locals say about him?

His department and locals describe him as a brave person who fearlessly served the Police Department. They say that he was always available for his relatives and friends in any adversity.

His death was mourned by one and all.

What did LG say about Mudasir?

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also visited the family soon after his death, besides senior officers of the Police and the administration.

“Met the family members of brave J&K Police martyr Mudasir Ahmad at their residence in Uri and paid tributes to him. The nation is blessed to have sons of the soil like Mudasir. The supreme sacrifice of the brave heart will be eternally remembered,” LG Sinha tweeted soon after meeting the family.