Knowledge determines nation’s strength: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that knowledge determines the nation’s strength.
In a statement issued here, an official spokesman said that attending the Founder’s Day celebration of Devki Arya Putri Pathshala in Srinagar, the LG said, “The strength of the nation is determined by knowledge, culture and values. Educational institutions should focus on building human values, knowledge, and social consciousness to enable the young minds to shape the nation's future life and destiny.”
“Ancient India was the centre of learning. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the time has come to reclaim the position of Vishwa Guru,” he said.
Sinha said that learning in schools should foster educational excellence, equal access to build a knowledge society, and prepare students for global competitiveness.
“Society should also come forward and contribute to such virtuous endeavours and create a suitable environment for students to develop their full potential, and talents, and achieve their life goals,” he said.
The LG lauded the school for its immense contribution in providing quality education to girls from poor sections of society since its establishment in 1910.
He commended the role of Chairperson of Devki Arya Putri Pathshala Veena Chandhok, Principal Yusra Mushtaq, and teachers in guiding the growth of the century-old educational institution.
Chandhok shared the journey and achievements of the school over the past 112 years.
Performance by Santoor Maestro Abhay Sopori was one of the key highlights of the event besides the soulful prayers and display of martial arts by the school students.