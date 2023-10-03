Knowledge determines nation’s strength: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that knowledge determines the nation’s strength.

In a statement issued here, an official spokesman said that attending the Founder’s Day celebration of Devki Arya Putri Pathshala in Srinagar, the LG said, “The strength of the nation is determined by knowledge, culture and values. Educational institutions should focus on building human values, knowledge, and social consciousness to enable the young minds to shape the nation's future life and destiny.”

“Ancient India was the centre of learning. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the time has come to reclaim the position of Vishwa Guru,” he said.

Sinha said that learning in schools should foster educational excellence, equal access to build a knowledge society, and prepare students for global competitiveness.