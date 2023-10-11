Knowledge will become key driver of economic growth: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that knowledge would become the key driver of the economic growth.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that thanking the President of India, Droupadi Murmu for addressing the University of Kashmir (KU)’s convocation ceremony, the LG said, “Learning should be lifelong. It will help in critical and analytical thinking in professional careers and enable the youth to steadily contribute to the ongoing social transformation of our fastest-growing economy. In the coming decades, knowledge will be the main driver of economic growth."

Extending his felicitations to the graduating students and wishing them success in their future endeavours, he said, “A convocation is a very important day in the academic calendar as well as in a student's life. It is a stepping stone on the path of progress, both academic and professional with infinite opportunities to contribute to building a strong ‘Viksit Bharat.’”

Congratulating the female students, LG Sinha said: “It is heartening to know that of the total students conferred with gold medals today, more than 66 percent are our daughters. Accomplishment of our daughters, their self-confidence, courage, and the ability to create new records in education and various other fields is a matter of great pride for the entire Jammu and Kashmir. It is a reflection of a brighter future for the nation and a step towards women-led development.”