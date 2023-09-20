KOKERNAG ENCOUNTER | War-like stores recovered from operation site: Army

Srinagar: The Army on Wednesday said that the seven-day-long joint operation in Gadol, Kokernag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district concluded with the killing of two terrorists while two AK rifles and other war-like stores were recovered from the operation site.

The Army also paid rich tributes to officers and soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“Op Garol, #Anantnag A joint operation was conducted from 13-19 Sept by #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice in area Garol, Anantnag based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of terrorists. The first contact was established on 13 Sep resulting in a firefight and a prolonged operation that continued till 19 Sep. Two terrorists have been eliminated along with a recovery of 02xAK Rifles, 01xPistol, and other war-like stores. #ChinarCorps salutes the supreme valour & and sacrifice of Col Manpreet Singh, SM, DySP Humayun Bhat, Maj Aashish Dhonchak, SM & Sep Pardeep Singh who laid down their lives in service of the Nation, in the highest traditions of the Indian Army and JKP. The Joint Operation has been concluded. #Kashmir @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA @OfficeOfLGJandK,” Chinar Corps-Indian Army posted on X.