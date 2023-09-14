KOKERNAG OPERATION DAY 2 | 2 security personnel injured: Army

Srinagar: The Army on Thursday said that a day after the killing of three officers in the ongoing Kokernag operation, two more security personnel had been injured in fresh firing while Police said that the two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists involved in the killings of the officers had been encircled. Meanwhile, the security forces pressed heavy-diameter quadcopters (heavy drones) into service to trace out the hiding terrorists but the operation was halted for the night.
"In the ensuing operation, two more personnel have been injured. The operation is still under progress,” the Army said here, adding that they were being treated.
A fresh effort to kill the terrorists in the forested area of Kokernag resumed on Thursday morning.
Security forces said that they had surrounded the two terrorists including a local LeT operative Uzair Khan.
They said that they had encircled the two LeT terrorists responsible for the killing of Colonel Manpreet Singh, the Commanding Officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonchak, also from the same battalion, and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Muhammad Hamayun Muzamil Bhat during an encounter in the Garol forest at Kokernag in Anantnag district on Wednesday.
“In solemn tribute to the unwavering valour of Col Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak, and DSP Muhammad Hamayun Muzamil Bhat, who laid down their lives leading from the front during this ongoing operation, our forces persist with unwavering resolve as they encircle 2 LeT terrorists including Uzair Khan,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.
Official sources said that with the induction of more soldiers from different security agencies, a massive combing operation was underway.
“Joint parties are carrying out a combing operation in the area to nab the terrorists,” a senior officer of the security establishment said. “All the major routes have been blocked.”
He said that senior officers of the Army, Police, and paramilitary forces were on the spot and were monitoring the operation against the terrorists.
“All the exit and entrance points have been sealed,” the senior officer said.
Meanwhile, heavy diameter quadcopters were also pressed into service to locate the terrorists.
For almost entire day, Chetan Helicopters hovered over the area where searches were being conducted.
“All the modern technology is being used in operation to find out terrorists involved in the carrying out the attack,” a senior Army officer here said. “Some senior Army officers are camped in the area.”
The officer said that the operation had been halted for the night as complete darkness was persistent in the area.
“The cordon has further been tightened and at same time terrain is very difficult,” he said.
Official sources said that anti-terror operations had also been launched in adjoining areas to check the spillover of terrorists from the encounter area.