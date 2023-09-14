KOKERNAG OPERATION DAY 2 | 2 security personnel injured: Army

Srinagar: The Army on Thursday said that a day after the killing of three officers in the ongoing Kokernag operation, two more security personnel had been injured in fresh firing while Police said that the two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists involved in the killings of the officers had been encircled. Meanwhile, the security forces pressed heavy-diameter quadcopters (heavy drones) into service to trace out the hiding terrorists but the operation was halted for the night.

"In the ensuing operation, two more personnel have been injured. The operation is still under progress,” the Army said here, adding that they were being treated.

A fresh effort to kill the terrorists in the forested area of Kokernag resumed on Thursday morning.

Security forces said that they had surrounded the two terrorists including a local LeT operative Uzair Khan.

They said that they had encircled the two LeT terrorists responsible for the killing of Colonel Manpreet Singh, the Commanding Officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonchak, also from the same battalion, and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Muhammad Hamayun Muzamil Bhat during an encounter in the Garol forest at Kokernag in Anantnag district on Wednesday.