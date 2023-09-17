Kokernag Operation: Day 5 | Most advanced Heron Mark-2 drone pressed to locate terrorists

Srinagar: The operation to gun down terrorists in Gadole forests of Kokernag in Anantnag continued for the fifth day on Sunday even as security forces used their most-advanced drone Heron Mark-2 in their relentless efforts to bust the hideouts.

The faceoff that has continued for over 110 hours now began on Wednesday and three officers, including two from the Army and one from the Police, were killed during the encounter.

Leading from the front, two Army officers - Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonchak of the 19RR, and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Muhammad Humayun Muzamil Bhat - were killed in the encounter.

Two more soldiers were injured, among them one later succumbed to his injuries. Senior officials in the security establishment said that the operation has almost entered its final phase.

“Intense operation continues despite intermittent rain in the area, with the anti-terror squads targeting suspected hideouts of the terrorists with an array of weapons including Carl-Gustaf Carl Gustaf 8.4 cm recoilless rifle (rocket launchers) and Under-Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGLs),” they said.

The operation involves some of the Army’s toughest fighting men, including those from the Special Forces, and counter-terrorism units from the J&K Police.