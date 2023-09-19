Kokernag Operation Ends | LeT commander Uzair Khan among 2 terrorists killed: ADGP Kashmir

Srinagar: The week-long joint anti-terror operation in the Gadol forests of Kokernag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district ended with the killing of a top LeT commander, however, a search operation in the area is underway.

Leading from the front, two Army officers - Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonchak, and a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Muhammad Humayun Muzamil Bhat - were martyred during the encounter.

What followed was more challenging - heavy firing from the side of the terrorists, making it an uphill task to evacuate the injured and those killed in action.

The bodies of the Army officers were recovered the next day with the help of paratroopers and Army mountaineers.

A Police officer was evacuated from the site of the gunfight on Wednesday evening with critical injuries, but later he succumbed on the way.

The faceoff continued for over 130 hours.