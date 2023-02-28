KP Sanjay Sharma’s assassins killed: ADGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Police and security forces killed two terrorists who were involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit, Sanjay Sharma in a gunfight in Awantipora area of south Kashmir, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said Tuesday.

The gunfight broke out in Padgampora village of Awantipora after J&K Police, Army and paramilitary CRPF left the area to track down the terrorists.

As the searches were started, the terrorists opened fire, triggering a gunfight.

The ADGP said that the terrorists had taken shelter in a mosque and extreme caution and limited firepower was used in view of the sacred precincts.