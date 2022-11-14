KPDCL announces curtailment schedule

Srinagar: With the arrival of winter and increased demand for power in Kashmir, Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has announced a curtailment plan.

According to the curtailment schedule, non-metered areas would face electricity cuts for 8 hours a day while metered areas would face 4.5-hour power cuts a day.

The power curtailment schedule has been divided into three parts.

In metered areas, the power supply will remain shut for 1.5 hours of shift each in the morning, noon, and evening.

In the non-metered areas, load shedding would be for 2 hours in four different time slots.

However, no power cut would be enforced on essential feeders.

A senior KPDCL official said that the corporation had no other option than to resort to power curtailments.