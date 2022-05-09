KPDCL proposes power tariff hike; petitions JERC

Srinagar: Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has petitioned Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC), proposing a hike in power tariffs by over 12 percent for the current year.

As per the petition filed by KPDCL before JERC, the power discom has prayed that for the last six years there has been no power tariff revision as a result of which KPDCL is facing a revenue gap.

As per the petition, KPDCL has proposed an average tariff hike of over 12 percent.