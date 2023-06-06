KPDCL resorts to unannounced power cuts in Kashmir

Srinagar: The Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL), much to the chagrin of the locals, is resorting to unannounced power cuts in the midst of Kashmir's protracted cold weather.

According to officials, in all 10 districts of Kashmir division, the situation is the same, where power outages have returned throughout the summer as well.

Although the Power Development Department (PDD) officials are coy regarding outages, official sources said, “Annoying outages are caused by fewer purchases of power being made due to bulging power bills which is draining J&K's exchequer."

According to a senior official, KPDCL is supplying over 50 percent more electricity, yet income generation has not increased.