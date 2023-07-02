KPDCL’s directive to 57,000 power consumers | ‘Port smart meters to prepaid mode or face action’

Srinagar: Over 57,000 smart electricity meter users have been told by the Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) that they must switch from postpaid to the prepaid mode to keep receiving electricity. Else, their connections would be cut off.

The customers have been advised by the government-owned KPDCL to settle any outstanding debts before switching their postpaid electricity connections to prepaid mode.

“To avoid inconvenience due to the disconnection of electricity supply, you are requested to clear your previous bills and port your electricity connection from postpaid mode to prepaid service immediately by visiting http://smrtbs.jkpdd, net,” KPDCL said in a fresh notification.

A senior KPDCL official said that switching to the prepaid mode for getting power supply was the only alternative available to the electricity customers.

“Over 57,000 postpaid smart meters in Kashmir would be changed over to prepaid mode in the first phase. It is as per the directive of the Union Power Ministry which has set a deadline to convert all power connections across India to prepaid mode by 2025,” he said.