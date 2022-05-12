KPs stage protests against killing

Anantnag/Srinagar: Kashmiri Pandits on Thursday hit the Srinagar-Jammu national highway near Qazigund area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district and several other districts to protest the targeted killing of its community.

The protests followed the killing of a Pandit employee, Rahul Bhat working in Tehsil office Chadoora, Budgam.

The protesters included government employees and their family members living at the migrant colony at Vesu-Qazigund.