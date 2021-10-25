KU Facebook page crosses 1 million followers

With this milestone, KU has joined a handful of Urdu media outlets of the sub-continent, which have more than one million followers on social networking site Facebook. Screengrab

GKNN Srinagar: Making a mark of its strong presence in print as well as on the digital platform, Kashmir Uzma, the sister concern of Greater Kashmir, has crossed the milestone of 1 million followers on its official Facebook page. With this milestone, KU has joined a handful of Urdu media outlets of the sub-continent, which have more than one million followers on social networking site Facebook. KU thanks its readers and assures them that the publication and its digital platform would continue to provide timely news and updates.