KU invites online applications for VC post
Srinagar: The authorities at Kashmir University (KU) have invited applications from the candidates for the post of Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University.
The development comes after the search committee constituted to draw the panel of the candidates for the appointment of the VC, held its first meeting last week.
The University is currently in the process of appointing the new Vice-Chancellor for the University who will be the Principal Executive and Academic Officer of the University.
In an advertisement notification issued by the Registrar KU, the varsity has invited applications from the eligible academicians, consequent upon the constitution of the search committee for the appointment of VC for the Kashmir
The KU notification reads that any person possessing a high level of academic credentials, administrative competence, integrity, morals and institutional commitment will be eligible for the post of the VC.
“The candidate should be a distinguished academician, with a minimum of 10 years of experience as Professor in a University or 10 years of experience in a reputed research or academic administrative organization with proof of having demonstrated academic leadership,” it reads.
It further states that the candidate should not be more than 65 years of age as on the closing date of receipt of applications as indicated in the advertisement.
“Applications are to be submitted online on the University of Kashmir web portal https://www.kashmiruniversity.net/recruitment along with the detailed resume, latest photograph and a signed or self-attested undertaking in the requisite format on or before January 31 of 2022 by 5pm,” it reads. The submission of online application will commence from January 03 of 2022, it reads.
The three member search Committee, constituted by the Chancellor of the University Manoj Sinha on December 8, has Dr Pankak Mittal, Secretary General Indian Association of Universities as its chairperson while professor Muhammad Miyan, former VC MANUU and Prof Najma Akthar, VC Jamia Millia Islamia are its members.
The post of the VC KU fell vacant after the expiry of the three-year term of present VC Prof Talat Ahmad in August this year.
Pertinently, Prof Talat was appointed as VC for a period of five years in 2018. However, the term was reduced to three years in the provisions of the J&K Reorganisation Act which came into force following the abrogation of Article 370 by the Central Government in 2019.
The University of Jammu, where a separate search committee has been constituted, has already advertised the post of VC.
The JU Search Committee is headed by Prof Arun Kumar Grover, former VC Punjab University with Prof Pardesi Lal, former VC Nagaland University and Prof Anil Kumat Tyagi, former VC Indraprastha University Delhi as its members.