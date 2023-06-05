KU ranks 33rd among universities in NIRF ranking

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir (KU) ranked 33rd among the universities in the country assessed under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), 2023.

A statement of KU issued here said that KU ranked 33rd among the universities across India assessed under NIRF-2023, the results of which were announced by the Union Education Ministry in New Delhi on Monday. From 53rd rank in the 2022 NIRF ranking among universities, KU has gone up by 20 slots in the current year’s ranking, figuring at rank 33 with a point score of 53.08 as against the point score of 48.27 the previous year.

The KU’s rank among overall institutions assessed under NIRF – including the universities, colleges, engineering, technology and management institutions, research and pharmacy institutions in this year’s NIRF is 58th (at point score of 50.77) as against the previous year’s overall rank of 84 (at point score of 45.98). KU is the only university from J&K that figures in the overall category of 100 top institutions (all institutions assessed) under NIRF. Compared to the figures of the last NIRF assessment, KU has performed much better in key parameters under Research and Professional Practices (RP), scoring 26.94 points as against 21.23 in the year 2022 rankings.