KU Special Convocation|Nation building responsibility rests on youth: LG Sinha

Highlighting the reforms National Education Policy is bringing in the education sector, the Lt Governor observed that the new policy allows the students to learn things that matter and are relevant to an ever-changing world, an official statement said.

Working on the same trajectory, University of Kashmir will play a big role in J&K's knowledge economy and convergence of higher education and skill training, besides fulfilling the aspirations of a prosperous education system and future India, said the Lt Governor.

Kashmir University has realigned the courses for developing the culture of innovation & entrepreneurship, creating an intellectually stimulating environment, and taking multidisciplinary research to the international arena, he added.

The present education system is future-oriented where most of the ideas and ideals are taken from present circumstances. For the first time in history, we can proudly say that material wealth and mental wealth are developing exponentially and simultaneously, added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor asked the faculty members to maintain a balance between the teaching and learning aspects to produce global talent to meet the demand of changing market dynamics. The educational institutions need to focus on re-skilling, up-skilling, and new-skilling to make the young generation future-ready, the Lt Governor said.

Underscoring the reformative measures taken by the UT Government in preparing J&K’s youth for Industry 4.0, the Lt Governor said that today, two Centres for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training, one each in Baramulla and Jammu are making our youth acquainted with the new technological framework of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, besides accelerating the mission of Digital India.

“We are also channelizing the young energies through initiatives like youth clubs, and making them partners in the governance process,” he added.