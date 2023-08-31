Kulgam apple conference | AFFI demands fair prices, crop insurance

“And we demand nothing from this government, but the fair prices of our harvest”, he said.

Tarigami said that it was the responsibility of the government to ensure that the farmers get good prices for their produce.

“The government should make sure that our harvest arrives at the outstation mandis well on time and without any disruptions in Nation Highway”, he said.

Tarigami said that all the hopes of the farmers were tied up with the apple industry.

“Be it the marriage of their children or their education, the farmers always keep their eyes on their produce,” he said.

Tarigami said that the government should form teams of experts and deploy them at district headquarters to check the scourge of spurious fertilizers and pesticides.

“We have seen how these fake fertilizers and pesticides have harmed our orchards in the past,” he said.

Tarigami sought enough subsidies on fertilizers and pesticides on the lines of the government of Kerala.

“How could such subsidies put any strain on our exchequer when they had not caused any problems for the Kerala government?” he said.

Tarigmi said that the farmers should have a choice to sell their produce as per the demand of market